Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.