STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE STE opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49.
STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
