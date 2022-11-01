Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

