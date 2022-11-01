Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,660 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,660 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,692,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

