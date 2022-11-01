Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 128,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,096,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 35,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

