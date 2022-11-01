Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,232,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.21. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

