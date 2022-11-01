Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

