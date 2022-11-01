Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

