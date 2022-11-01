State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GDS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

GDS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

