Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 186.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.