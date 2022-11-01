State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,217 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

