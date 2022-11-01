CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,558,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $17,346,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.90.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.