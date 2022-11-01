State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

