State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

