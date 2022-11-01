State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

