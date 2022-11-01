State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

