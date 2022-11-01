State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Markel worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,206.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.29 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

