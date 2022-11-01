State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,593 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

