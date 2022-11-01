Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

