Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.6 %

AMX stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

