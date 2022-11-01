Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ING Groep by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 400,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.