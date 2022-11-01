Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $279.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

