Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

