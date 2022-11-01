Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,916 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

