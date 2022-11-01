Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

