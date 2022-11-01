Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,473 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,648. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel Stock Up 1.2 %

CRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

