Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

HDFC Bank Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

