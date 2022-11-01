Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.