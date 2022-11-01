Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,785 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

