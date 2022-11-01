Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,206 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 878,120 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

