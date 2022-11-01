Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

