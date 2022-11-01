The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.