Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $994,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

