Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Shares of TFX opened at $214.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $370.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

