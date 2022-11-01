Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

