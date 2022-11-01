Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VT stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

