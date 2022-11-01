Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 423 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $367.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.89.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

