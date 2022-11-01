Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

FR stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

