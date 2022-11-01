Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.