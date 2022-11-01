AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,573 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

