Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

