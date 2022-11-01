Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 475,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,188,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 223,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.