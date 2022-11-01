Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 18,588 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

