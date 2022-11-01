Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

APH opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

