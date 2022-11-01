Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

