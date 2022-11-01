Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.39 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $109.66 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

