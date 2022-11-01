Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 45,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.