Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

