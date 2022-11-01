Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.