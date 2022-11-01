Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,243 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,963 shares of company stock worth $6,125,589. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

